Boulder v. Hill

To fight those massive fires out west, there are these camps hidden from view. If you were driving by, you might not even know they’re there. We visited one of them in central California for the Creek Fire — one of the largest fires in the state’s history. Hundreds of people were living and working there, trying to put the fire out. The first crew we met was this young group of twenty-somethings who spend all day, every day, untangling miles and miles of fire hoses. Producer Miki Meek talks to them. (5 minutes)