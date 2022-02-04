Apocalypse Creep

A woman wakes up and discovers her backyard has disappeared, and other stories from places slowly coming apart.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Apocalypse Now-ish
Producer Alix Spiegel reports on the city of Pacifica, California. A huge fight erupted there after it was asked to start planning for sea level rise. Some in town think it’s time to face the future, others say it’s far too early. (37 minutes)
Act Two
Resilience is Futile
Miami writer Mario Alejandro Ariza on how his city is trying to beat back the impacts of climate change. He says it’s going about as well as the playground brawls he endured as a kid. (8 minutes)