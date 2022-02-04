762
February 11, 2022

Apocalypse Creep

A woman wakes up and discovers her backyard has disappeared, and other stories from places slowly coming apart.

Izhar Cohen

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira talks with a radio announcer in Truckee, California, about the increasingly alarming content of his fishing reports. (10 minutes)

Act One

Apocalypse Now-ish

By

Alix Spiegel

Producer Alix Spiegel reports on the city of Pacifica, California. A huge fight erupted there after it was asked to start planning for sea level rise. Some in town think it’s time to face the future, others say it’s far too early. (37 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
38
Oct. 11, 1996

Simulated Worlds

Civil War reenactments, wax museums, simulated coal mines, fake ethnic restaurants, an ersatz Medieval castle, and other re-created worlds that thrive all across America.

Share

Share