Spark Bird

This bird-focused week, stories about birds and the hearts they sway, the havoc they wreak, the lives they change.
Prologue
Act One
Don’t Chicken Out
Carmen Milito tells Ira the story of a date she went on as a teenager, and the bird her mom brought to the occasion. (14 minutes)
More with Noah
Ira tromps around the woods some more with Noah Strycker, who explains, among other things, his problem with the movie Spencer.
Act Two
A Scrub Is a Bird That Can’t Get No Love From Me
Producer Bim Adewunmi on a decades-long political battle in Florida -- between the incumbent state bird and the challenger that threatens to knock it off its perch. (7 minutes)
Act Three
We Need to Talk About Birdly
There are the birds who exist, and then there are the birds who may as well exist. Producer Sean Cole explains. (18 minutes)