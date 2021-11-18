754
November 26, 2021

Spark Bird

This bird-focused week, stories about birds and the hearts they sway, the havoc they wreak, the lives they change.

Valero Doval

Prologue

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Ira goes out birding with birder extraordinaire Noah Strycker, who tells the dramatic story of the bird that changed his life: the turkey vulture. (13 minutes)

Act One

Don’t Chicken Out

By

Ira Glass

Carmen Milito tells Ira the story of a date she went on as a teenager, and the bird her mom brought to the occasion. (14 minutes)

More with Noah

Ira tromps around the woods some more with Noah Strycker, who explains, among other things, his problem with the movie Spencer.

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share