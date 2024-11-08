847
November 15, 2024

The Truly Incredible Story of Keiko the Killer Whale

Keiko was a hugely beloved adventure park attraction. He was also captured in the wild and taken away from his mother when he was just a calf. When Hollywood learned about him, a colossal effort began to un-tame him and send him back to the ocean.

Denise Nestor

Prologue

Ira introduces a new series from Serial Productions and The New York Times. "The Good Whale" is about the killer whale Keiko and is reported by Daniel Alarcón. (2 minutes)

Act One

Keiko

Daniel Alarcón takes us back to the early 90’s when Keiko lived in an adventure park in Mexico City, swimming with human friends. (43 minutes)

By Daniel Alarcón
Act Two

America’s Next Top Gobble

Producer Diane Wu travels to Minnesota, where the turkey set to be pardoned by The President of the United States later this month is having the turkiness trained out of him. (10 minutes)

By Diane Wu

Song:

“Whale” by Yellow Ostrich 

