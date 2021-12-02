The Convert

In the summer of 2006, an FBI official visited a mosque in Orange County, California. His intention was to reassure the community that they weren't being spied on. But a few months later, an undercover informant named Craig Monteilh showed up at the mosque. Monteilh says he¹d been sent there to catch terrorists. But his behavior was so odd that Monteilh himself came under suspicion. Documentary filmmaker Sam Black reports the story. (25 minutes)