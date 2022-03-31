767
April 8, 2022

Do Not Go Gentle

In this moment when autocrats and almost-autocrats are getting bolder and more powerful, we bring you two stories of resistance, from Hungary and Russia.

Hokyoung Kim

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

Host Ira Glass zooms in on five surreal minutes of Hungary’s opposition campaign. (5 minutes)

Act One

The Brothers Harangazo

By

Zoe Chace

Producer Zoe Chace spends time with two brothers in Hungary, trying to win an election that’s basically impossible for them to win. (27 minutes)

Act Two

Putin’s On Our Side

By

Robyn Semien

One of the last independent newspapers in Russia finds new ways to cover a war that the government doesn’t want them to cover. Producer Robyn Semien talks to one of their editors, Nikita Kondratiev, about how it’s going. (20 minutes)

Song:

“Rage” by The Jerks

