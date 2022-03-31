Do Not Go Gentle

In this moment when autocrats and almost-autocrats are getting bolder and more powerful, we bring you two stories of resistance, from Hungary and Russia.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
The Brothers Harangazo
Producer Zoe Chace spends time with two brothers in Hungary, trying to win an election that’s basically impossible for them to win. (27 minutes)
Act Two
Putin’s On Our Side
One of the last independent newspapers in Russia finds new ways to cover a war that the government doesn’t want them to cover. Producer Robyn Semien talks to one of their editors, Nikita Kondratiev, about how it’s going. (20 minutes)