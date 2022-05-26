The Parents Step In

Government isn’t doing much to prevent school shootings. So parents are jumping in: parents whose kids have died in mass shootings, in the wake of each shooting. They take practical, effective action — and they get results.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
There's a whole infrastructure that springs into action when a mass shooting occurs. There's the police and SWAT teams, the Red Cross, the Billy Graham prayer truck, therapy dogs. And then there’s a couple – Sandy and Lonnie Phillips – whose daughter died in a mass shooting. What they do seems to really help. (2 minutes)
Keep Breathing
Sandy and Lonnie’s daughter, Jessi, died back in 2012, when a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. Since then, they’ve organized their whole lives to be able to reach out to other parents like themselves. Producer Miki Meek traveled with them to Sante Fe, Texas, right after a school shooting. (23 minutes)
Down the Rabbit Hole
Lenny Pozner’s son, Noah, was killed at Sandy Hook. In the years after his death, Lenny and his family were harassed by people who believed the shooting at Sandy Hook never happened – that it was all a conspiracy. Until one day, Lenny decided to fight back. (29 minutes)