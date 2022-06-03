The Longest Distance Between Two Points

For most of their history, salmon were born upstream and swam to the ocean before coming back as adults to spawn. But humans have disrupted the route the salmon take to the ocean. Writer Jaime Lowe loves salmon and got a look at the unnerving solution we’ve devised to try to get these fish where they need to go. (9 minutes)

Jaime Lowe is the author of Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires.