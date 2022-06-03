The Longest Distance Between Two Points

Getting from A to B via Z.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Voter...Reformed
A man in Mississippi tries to get his right to vote back. The state constitution provides a way to do that. But it's a long road. You have to get your own personal bill passed by the house and senate. Reporter Johnny Kauffman follows one man trying to do just that. (23 minutes)
Ill Communication
By
Yang Yi, in China, tells the story of a strange journey he took that started at home and ended at home. But somehow took a very long path. Yang Yi’s podcast is called Go LIVE. (17 minutes)
The Roe Less Traveled
For most of their history, salmon were born upstream and swam to the ocean before coming back as adults to spawn. But humans have disrupted the route the salmon take to the ocean. Writer Jaime Lowe loves salmon and got a look at the unnerving solution we’ve devised to try to get these fish where they need to go. (9 minutes)
Jaime Lowe is the author of Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires.