Must Be Rats on the Brain

The one animal we can’t seem to live without, even when we really, really want to.
Prologue
At this spring’s announcement of New York City’s inaugural rat czar, we meet Darneice Foster, who despises the rats outside her apartment. And host Ira Glass introduces two special co-hosts for today’s show. (11 minutes)
Rats performed throughout the show by Bashir Salahuddin and Chandra Russell.
Fifty First Rats
Producer Elna Baker meets Todd Sklar, a man who can’t quit rats. (22 minutes)
The Big Bag Theory
Fifty years ago, New York City started to put garbage out in plastic bags. This has become the number one food source for rats. Producer Ike Sriskandarajah investigates the decision that led to the city’s rat baby boom. (10 minutes)
Alberta? More Like I’ll-Murdah…A-Lotta Rats
How did Alberta Canada pull off a feat that has eluded the rest of human civilization? Ira visits the largest rat-less land in the world. (15 minutes)
Song:
Put That Down, You Can’t Eat That
We drop a hot mic into a hot mess of a rats’ nest. You’ll never believe what happens next. (3 minutes)
Rats performed by Chris Gethard and Tami Sagher.