801
June 9, 2023

Must Be Rats on the Brain

The one animal we can’t seem to live without, even when we really, really want to.

Charlie Hamilton James

Prologue

Prologue

At this spring’s announcement of New York City’s inaugural rat czar, we meet Darneice Foster, who despises the rats outside her apartment. And host Ira Glass introduces two special co-hosts for today’s show. (11 minutes)

Rats performed throughout the show by Bashir Salahuddin and Chandra Russell.

By Ira Glass; Produced by Valerie Kipnis and Emmanuel Dzotsi
Act Two

The Big Bag Theory

Fifty years ago, New York City started to put garbage out in plastic bags. This has become the number one food source for rats. Producer Ike Sriskandarajah investigates the decision that led to the city’s rat baby boom. (10 minutes)

By Ike Sriskandarajah
Act Four

Put That Down, You Can’t Eat That

We drop a hot mic into a hot mess of a rats’ nest. You’ll never believe what happens next. (3 minutes)

Rats performed by Chris Gethard and Tami Sagher.

Produced by Emmanuel Dzotsi

Song:

“We Are The Rats” by M.O.T.O.

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
46
Dec. 13, 1996

Sissies

A family where the father was one kind of sissy and the son was another kind, and how the family was destroyed despite the fact that no one wanted it to be.

Share

Share