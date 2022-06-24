The Possum Experiment

An investigation into a very basic question about people: Are most of us bad or good?
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Now You See Me
Writer Kiese Laymon talks to comedian Darryl Lenox about how his trust in strangers dramatically shifted after he lost his sight. (17 minutes)
Act Two
Spring Awakening
Clay Elder grew up Mormon, with a fear of outsiders. That changed on a visit to New York City. (14 minutes)
Act Three
Never Hear the End of It
Producer Sean Cole tells one of his favorite stories — about the ending of the book A Clockwork Orange. (13 minutes)