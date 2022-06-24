775
July 8, 2022

The Possum Experiment

An investigation into a very basic question about people: Are most of us bad or good?

Poster by Jessica Lee Williamson; possum photo (right) Piccolo Namek

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

By

Ira Glass

As a joke, Jessica Williamson posts a fake “CAT FOUND” poster with pictures of a possum instead of a cat. To her surprise, she gets hundreds of phone calls that ultimately shift her view on humanity. (8 minutes)

Act One

Now You See Me

By

Kiese Laymon

Writer Kiese Laymon talks to comedian Darryl Lenox about how his trust in strangers dramatically shifted after he lost his sight. (17 minutes)

