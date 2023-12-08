Stand Clear of the Closing Doors

In the last year and a half, New York City has scrambled to try and provide shelter and services to over 150,000 migrants. We take a look at how that’s going.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
In the middle of the night, host Ira Glass meets a woman on a mission at Port Authority Bus Station. (13 minutes)
No Sleep ‘Till Brooklyn
Producer Valerie Kipnis follows a group of people who’ve just arrived at their new home, a tent shelter in the middle of nowhere. (11 minutes)
150 Days of Bummer
Producer Diane Wu talks to an asylum seeker trying to hustle his way through bureaucratic limbo. (11 minutes)
Lullaby of Broadway
Host Ira Glass meets some of the city’s newest arrivals in every New Yorker’s least favorite place. (9 minutes)
The New Kids
Three girls, whose families traveled thousands of miles to get to New York, navigate their latest challenge: American middle school. (11 minutes)
Harlem Shuffle (podcast only)
One woman needs to find shelter for 27 young men in a matter of hours. (15 minutes)