777
August 12, 2022

Name. Age. Detail.

Ten people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY. Their stories, as you’ve never heard them.

Mustafa Hussain

Katherine Massey

By

Eve L. Ewing

The fact that was repeated about Katherine Massey was that she had written an letter to the newspaper calling for gun control the year before she was murdered. Katherine Massey made things happen. Eve L. Ewing found out how she did it. (12 minutes)

Ruth Whitfield

By

B.A. Parker

Ruth Whitfield. 86 years old. There was a detail repeated often came to Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim. She visited her husband that morning at a nursing home before heading to Tops. B.A. Parker talked to her son, Garnell Whitfield Jr. about what seemed to be a very long love story. Parker is one of the host of NPR’s Code Switch. (8 minutes)

Roberta Drury

By

Damon Young

She was the first person and the youngest person killed. She’s described in a lot of stories as vibrant, funny, joyful. Damon Young was struck by another particular detail. (4 minutes)

Deacon Heyward Patterson

By

Michael Harriot

Heyward Patterson was a deacon at the State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. He was at Tops often where he worked as a jitney driver. Michael Harriot has the story of another Tops regular, and how he met the Deacon. (16 minutes)

Original music for this episode is by Buffalo musician Curtis Lovell.

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
279: Auto Show
Dec. 10, 2004

Act Five: End Of The Road

People don't want to stop driving, no matter how old they get. This American Life producer Lisa Pollak talked with Rosyna Salerno, a 91-year-old widow, who recently gave up her license after she had a stroke.

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share