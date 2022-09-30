Watching the Watchers

Washington Post reporter, Isaac Arnsdorf, and producer, Zoe Chace, continue the story about the takeover of the Republican party. Together, they hit the road to document how the presence of the MAGA newbies are changing things on the ground in Arizona.

Isaac is writing a book all about the MAGA plot to take over America. It’s called “Ground Game: The MAGA Movement’s New Plot to Take Over America.” (37 minutes)