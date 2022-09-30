Watching the Watchers

People taking it upon themselves to keep an eye on those in charge.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Host Ira Glass looks into what’s going on behind the scenes of this year’s midterm election. He discovers a plot to overhaul the Republican party, from the ground up. (5 minutes)
Magazona
Washington Post reporter, Isaac Arnsdorf, and producer, Zoe Chace, continue the story about the takeover of the Republican party. Together, they hit the road to document how the presence of the MAGA newbies are changing things on the ground in Arizona.
Isaac is writing a book all about the MAGA plot to take over America. It’s called “Ground Game: The MAGA Movement’s New Plot to Take Over America.” (37 minutes)
I’ll Be Watching You
A group of 6th grade boys are bothered by their teacher’s behavior. They complain, but no one listens. So they decide to take things into their own hands. (13 minutes)
Reporter Amanda Milkovits first broke this story in the Boston Globe.