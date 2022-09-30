781
October 7, 2022

Watching the Watchers

People taking it upon themselves to keep an eye on those in charge.

Ellis Rosen

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass looks into what’s going on behind the scenes of this year’s midterm election. He discovers a plot to overhaul the Republican party, from the ground up. (5 minutes)

