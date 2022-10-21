Kids These Days

We hear from kids who are dealing with some of the country’s most contentious debates. Debates that are supposedly about them.
-
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Guest host Chana Joffe-Walt talks to students stuck in a fight between their parents and their principal. (9 minutes)
This is Not a Drill
After every school shooting a political debate reemerges about guns. Meanwhile, kids keep going to school. We hear what they talk about when the threats are not theoretical. (19 minutes)
Finn Raises His Hand
A super-heated adult debate about trans kids lands in the life of an Alabama teenager named Finn. Producer Alix Spiegel spends time with Finn as he starts high school and the new state laws enter the picture. (23 minutes)
Original music for this story by Christina Courtin and Michael LaValle.
One More Thing
Chana talks about a recent news story that unexpectedly connects the two stories in today’s show. (3 minutes)