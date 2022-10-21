783
October 28, 2022

Kids These Days

We hear from kids who are dealing with some of the country’s most contentious debates. Debates that are supposedly about them.

Keith Negley

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Guest host Chana Joffe-Walt talks to students stuck in a fight between their parents and their principal. (9 minutes)

By Chana Joffe-Walt
Act One

This is Not a Drill

After every school shooting a political debate reemerges about guns. Meanwhile, kids keep going to school. We hear what they talk about when the threats are not theoretical. (19 minutes)

By Chana Joffe-Walt
Act Two

Finn Raises His Hand

A super-heated adult debate about trans kids lands in the life of an Alabama teenager named Finn. Producer Alix Spiegel spends time with Finn as he starts high school and the new state laws enter the picture. (23 minutes)

Original music for this story by Christina Courtin and Michael LaValle.

By Alix Spiegel

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share