March 10, 2023

The Problem with Ghosts

The ghosts that visit us, the ghosts that never do, and the ghosts that walk among us.

From the 1933 animated short "Snow-White." (public domain)

Prologue

Chaunte Vaughn’s mother recently died of Parkinsons. Even though Chaunte doesn't believe in ghosts, she is visited by her mom's ghost multiple times. And, to Chaunte’s disappointment, everything her mother's ghost has to say seems pointless. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Ghost Industrial Complex

Reporter Chenjerai Kumanyika visits Savannah, Georgia to learn about the city’s popular ghost tours. He’s heard the tourist attractions actually include the brutal reality of slavery. What he finds is more sinister and complex than advertised. (23 minutes)

By Chenjerai Kumanyika; Produced by Elna Baker and Valerie Kipnis
Act Two

Wedding Crasher

Last month, Abby Stein stood outside her sister's wedding, watching the event through a chain linked fence. Abby grew up in a Hasidic community in Brooklyn and is a trans rights activist. She has been disowned by her family. Elna Baker talks to Abby about how it feels to observe her sister’s wedding as a kind of living ghost. (12 minutes)

By Elna Baker
Act Three

Seance Fiction

In the 1920s, at the height of the Spiritualism movement, a friendship blossomed between two men with opposing views on the topic: Harry Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Houdini was a skeptic. Conan Doyle was the de facto leader of the movement. On a vacation in Atlantic City, the famous author tried to help his skeptical friend talk to the ghost of his beloved mother. Sean Cole Reports. (13 minutes)

By Sean Cole

Song:

“There’s A Ghost in My House” by R. Dean Taylor

