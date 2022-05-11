772
June 3, 2022

The Kids' Table

Kids navigating hairy situations all on their own, with no help from grown-ups.

Anthony Catalano

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira Glass
Elna Baker

Elna Baker tells Ira about two detectives who solved a murder remarkably quickly, especially considering that they were still in middle school. (10 minutes)

Act One

Magically Malicious

Lilly Sullivan

Lilly Sullivan tells the story of an elementary school “movie day” that went horribly wrong for many of the kids. (20 minutes)

