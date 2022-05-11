The Kids' Table

Kids navigating hairy situations all on their own, with no help from grown-ups.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Share a clip
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Elna Baker tells Ira about two detectives who solved a murder remarkably quickly, especially considering that they were still in middle school. (10 minutes)
Magically Malicious
Lilly Sullivan tells the story of an elementary school “movie day” that went horribly wrong for many of the kids. (20 minutes)
Classified Dad
Chris Benderev speaks with a Georgie Codd who went searching for someone to be the father she never had. (10 minutes)
Stations of the Double Cross
Michelle Navarro attended Christian youth group retreat when she was thirteen. She didn’t expect the older kids to use the recruitment tactics they used, with the help of adult accomplices. (13 minutes)