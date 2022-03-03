School's Out Forever

The pandemic broke school. Can we ever go back?
Prologue
Host Chana Joffe-Walt talks to teachers and principals about the unique challenges the pandemic has created in their daily working lives. (7 minutes)
Act One
Big Mother Is Watching
When school closed and threw routines into disarray, one mom and daughter figured out a new way to make it work. The question is: can it keep working? (24 minutes)
Act Two
The Case of The Vanishing Sixth Grader
The pandemic moved lots of families around, and many children simply vanished from school, in person, and online. Chana followed one student who re-enrolled at school after an 18-month absence — is it possible to jump back onto the treadmill? (24 minutes)