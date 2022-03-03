764
March 11, 2022

School's Out Forever

The pandemic broke school. Can we ever go back?

Daniel Fishel

Prologue

Prologue

By

Chana Joffe-Walt

Host Chana Joffe-Walt talks to teachers and principals about the unique challenges the pandemic has created in their daily working lives. (7  minutes)

Act One

Big Mother Is Watching

By

Chana Joffe-Walt

When school closed and threw routines into disarray, one mom and daughter figured out a new way to make it work. The question is: can it keep working? (24  minutes)  

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share