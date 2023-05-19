Jane Doe sent some questions for us to ask Chanel Miller. For years, Chanel was known as Emily Doe. She wrote a victim impact statement that millions of people read. (A swimmer at Stanford University named Brock Turner sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.) She talks about how she decided to come out with her real name and who Emily Doe is to her now. (9 minutes)

Chanel Miller is the author of the memior Know My Name.

If you’ve experienced sexual assault and want to talk to someone, you can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE. If you’re having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 on your phone.

Editor for this episode: Chana Joffe-Walt