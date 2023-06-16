Ira's own father, Barry Glass, co-hosts this special Father's Day show.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Transcript
How the World Sees Your Father
LA writer/performer Sandra Tsing Loh discovers that a local rock band has recorded a song about her own father, wildly misinterpreting who he is. They think he’s a free spirit; she believes he’s a worried, miserly grump. She invites the band and her father into the studio to discuss it. (10 minutes)
And If That Diamond Ring Don’t Shine
Ian Brown explains the lengths a normal dad will go to give his daughter a memorable birthday party, including a birthday stunt so crass that he and his wife shocked all of their friends. (12 minutes)
Ian is the author of The Boy in the Moon: A Father’s Journey to Understand his Extraordinary Son, and Sixty: A Diary: My Year of Aging Semi-Gracefully.
The Moment Dad Left
Audio artist Jay Allison and writer Dan Robb present an audio montage on the moment Robb’s parents divorced. (11 minutes)
Reconciling With Dad
Chicago playwright Beau O’Reilly talks about how he reconciled with his estranged father years ago by becoming an alcoholic just like him. (14 minutes)