June 16, 2023

Father's Day

Ira's own father, Barry Glass, co-hosts this special Father's Day show.

This is an updated version of an episode from 1996.

Prologue

Prologue

Ira talks with his father and co-host for this show, Barry Glass, about his own early days working in radio. (3 minutes)

Ira Glass
Act One

How the World Sees Your Father

LA writer/performer Sandra Tsing Loh discovers that a local rock band has recorded a song about her own father, wildly misinterpreting who he is. They think he’s a free spirit; she believes he’s a worried, miserly grump. She invites the band and her father into the studio to discuss it. (10 minutes)

Sandra Loh
Act Four

Reconciling With Dad

Chicago playwright Beau O’Reilly talks about how he reconciled with his estranged father years ago by becoming an alcoholic just like him. (14 minutes)

Beau O'Reilly

“Papa, Can You Hear Me?” by Barbra Steisand

