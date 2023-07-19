806
July 28, 2023

I Can't Quit You, Baby

People  on the verge of a big change, not wanting to let go. And the people who give them the final push.

Sean Cole, 1992

Photo by Jamie Flowers

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Guest Host Sean Cole gets some scary news about his health, and decides to quit smoking. (5 minutes)

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share