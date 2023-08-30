One call to a very unusual hotline, and everything that followed.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Jessie
The Never Use Alone hotline was set up so that drug users can call if they are say, using heroin by themselves. Someone will stay on the line with them in case they overdose. We hear the recording of one call, from a woman named Kimber. (13 minutes)
Mary Harris is the host of Slate's daily news podcast, What Next.
Stephen
An EMT learns he was connected to the call, in more ways than he realized. (16 minutes)
Jessie
Jessie, who took the call, explains how she discovered the hotline. She keeps in touch with Kimber. Until one day, Kimber disappears. (16 minutes)
Kimber
We learn what happened to Kimber after she called the line. (10 minutes)