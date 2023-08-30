809
September 8, 2023

The Call

One call to a very unusual hotline, and everything that followed.

Prologue

Ira talks about a priest who set up what may have been the first hotline in the United States. It was just him, answering a phone, trying to help strangers who called. (2 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Jessie

The Never Use Alone hotline was set up so that drug users can call if they are say, using heroin by themselves. Someone will stay on the line with them in case they overdose. We hear the recording of one call, from a woman named Kimber. (13 minutes)

Mary Harris is the host of Slate's daily news podcast, What Next.

By Mary Harris; Produced by David Kestenbaum
Act Two

Stephen

An EMT learns he was connected to the call, in more ways than he realized. (16 minutes)

Act Three

Jessie

Jessie, who took the call, explains how she discovered the hotline. She keeps in touch with Kimber. Until one day, Kimber disappears. (16 minutes)

