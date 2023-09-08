810
September 15, 2023

Say It to My Face

Friends and ex-friends finally talk about the one thing between them they've been avoiding.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Host Ira Glass tells a story he’s never told anyone before, about something someone said to him. (4 minutes)

Act One

What Are Friends For? No Seriously. What Are They For?

Gabe Mollica had something important he needed to discuss with his friend  — stewed about it for eight years. But rather than go to that friend, he talked about it with everyone other than that one person. (28 minutes)

Gabe Mollica’s “Solo: a show about friendship” re-opens in October for runs in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago. Tickets at gabemollica.com

Act Two

Pinky Swear

Jasmine and Gabbie are best friends. BFFs! But there’s something major that they’ve never been able to talk about. Something so important that it makes them wonder, who does this person even think I am? (23 minutes)

Jasmine first interviewed Gabbie for her podcast with NPR and Futuro Studios. It's called The Last Cup / La ultima copa, and it tells the story of Leo Messi: his journey to stardom, his World Cup victory after many attempts with his home country, and what his story says about immigrants everywhere.

“Say It Now” by Hannah Jadagu 

