Unprepared for What Has Already Happened

People waking up to the fact that the world has suddenly changed.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Jackson Landers tells the story of a very strange decision he made one summer day. (6 minutes)
The name of today’s show is from a quote by climate futurist Alex Steffen, in an article about wildfires by Elizabeth Weil.
It’s Probably Nothing
Elena Kostyuchenko tells the story of how she was probably poisoned after reporting on Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, and how she kept not believing it was happening. Bela Shayevich translated this story from Russian and reads it for us. (21 minutes)
We adapted this from an article in n+1 magazine. Elena’s book is I Love Russia: Reporting from a Lost Country.
We At The Hotel, Motel, Very Locked In
A recording of comedian Tig Notaro in the process of trying to catch up to the present and absolutely not being able to. (8 minutes)
Tig’s new stand-up special, Hello Again, comes out in two weeks on Amazon. Her podcast, Handsome, is available wherever you get your podcasts.
That’s My Story and I’m Absolutely Not Sticking to It
Producer Zoe Chace with a political fable that she noticed playing out last week in North Carolina. (11 minutes)
Zoe covered Mark Harris’ election fraud case in the podcast The Improvement Association by Serial Productions and The New York Times.
What’d I Miss?
Producer Tobin Low finds a group of people with a special relationship with the idea of catching up. (10 minutes)
Visit KLS Foundation for more on Klein-Levine Syndrome.