826
March 15, 2024

Unprepared for What Has Already Happened

People waking up to the fact that the world has suddenly changed.

Matt Chase

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Act Four

What’d I Miss?

Producer Tobin Low finds a group of people with a special relationship with the idea of catching up. (10 minutes)

Visit KLS Foundation for more on Klein-Levine Syndrome.

By Tobin Low

Song:

“Denial You Win Again” by The Buttertones

