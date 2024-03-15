All the King's Horses

The things we break and the ones we can't fix.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Toy R Us
A teenage whiz kid invents a new toy for Milton Bradley. Then the trouble starts. (28 minutes)
Act Two
The 95
Reporter Dana Ballout sifts through a very long list–the list of journalists killed in the Israel-Hamas war–and comes back with five small fragments of the lives of the people on it. (10 minutes)
By Dana Ballout; Produced by Diane Wu
Song:
“Recording 801” by Lina Makoul
Act Three
A Great Fall
Produced by David Kestenbaum