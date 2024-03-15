827
March 22, 2024

All the King's Horses

The things we break and the ones we can't fix.

Humpty Dumpty is falling off a wall with men and horses in the background.

Karlotta Freier

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira tells the stories of three things that broke–two of them in his own family. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Toy R Us

A teenage whiz kid invents a new toy for Milton Bradley. Then the trouble starts. (28 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum
Act Two

The 95

Reporter Dana Ballout sifts through a very long list–the list of journalists killed in the Israel-Hamas war–and comes back with five small fragments of the lives of the people on it. (10 minutes)

By Dana Ballout; Produced by Diane Wu

Song:

“Recording 801” by Lina Makoul 

Staff Recommendations

