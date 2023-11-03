814
November 10, 2023

Parents Are People

What happens when you realize the people in charge don’t have the answers.

Klaus Kremmerz

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Guest Host Chana Joffe-Walt asks her kids when they first encountered adult fallibility. (8 minutes)

By Chana Joffe-Walt
Postscript

Postscript

In Israel and Gaza, children are directly facing the fact that the adults around them cannot protect them. (4 minutes)

By Chana Joffe-Walt
Act Two

Dad’s Big Idea

Comedian Gary Gulman on a choice his dad made for him when he was seven years old. (11 minutes)

Gary Gulman’s standup show is based on stories in his new book, a memoir called Misfit.

By Gary Gulman
Act Three

Ride or Die

There are many kids who do not gradually discover that grown ups don’t have a handle on everything.  These kids already know. Miriam Toews’s novel, “Fight Night,” is about a nine-year-old named Swiv who takes care of her grandma and manages her mom’s mental health struggles. Even simple tasks can become complicated, like taking them both on the bus. (7 minutes)

The audio for this story was excerpted from the official audiobook of Fight Night by Miriam Toews, which is narrated by the author and Georgia Toews, courtesy of the Recorded Books.

By Miriam Toews

Song:

“Parents Are People Too” by Joy Berry Enterprises

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all

Share

Share