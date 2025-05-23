861
May 30, 2025

Group Chat

Conversations across a divide: Palestinians who are outside Gaza check in with family, friends, and strangers inside.

Four casual photos and selfies of Palestinian individuals and friend groups

The Hammash family

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

The Hammash family’s group chat unfolds over texts, starting before the war. (8 minutes)

Act One

I’m Fine, Don’t Worry

When Yousef Hammash left Gaza a year ago, his sisters decided to stay behind. We hear about the toll that separation has taken on Yousef and the sister he’s closest to, Aseel. (30 minutes)

By Chana Joffe-Walt; Produced by Nancy Updike
Act Two

Week Eleven

Mohammed Mhawish, a reporter who left Gaza a year ago with his family, talks to a young woman in Gaza about how she manages her hunger. Israel blockaded all food from Gaza for more than two months. (15 minutes)

Mohammed Mhawish is a contributing writer for The Nation, which is where we first read about his experiences with hunger in "What It Feels Like to Starve."

By Mohammed Mhawish; Produced by Diane Wu
Coda

Banias

Chana gives a short update about Banias, a 9-year-old girl in Gaza she's been speaking with for months. (4 minutes)

Song:

“Person Person” by Mirah

238: Lost in Translation
May 30, 2003

Act One: The Chasm Between Comedy And Music

Why is it that karaoke machines only have songs on them? If what they do is take a version of a public performance and allow the rest of us to give our own interpretations of the material, why aren't there other options, like the "you talkin to me?" scene from Taxi Driver, or Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

