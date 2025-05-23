Conversations across a divide: Palestinians who are outside Gaza check in with family, friends, and strangers inside.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
The Hammash family’s group chat unfolds over texts, starting before the war. (8 minutes)
I’m Fine, Don’t Worry
When Yousef Hammash left Gaza a year ago, his sisters decided to stay behind. We hear about the toll that separation has taken on Yousef and the sister he’s closest to, Aseel. (30 minutes)
Week Eleven
Mohammed Mhawish, a reporter who left Gaza a year ago with his family, talks to a young woman in Gaza about how she manages her hunger. Israel blockaded all food from Gaza for more than two months. (15 minutes)
Mohammed Mhawish is a contributing writer for The Nation, which is where we first read about his experiences with hunger in "What It Feels Like to Starve."
Banias
Chana gives a short update about Banias, a 9-year-old girl in Gaza she's been speaking with for months. (4 minutes)