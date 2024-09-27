842
October 4, 2024

51 Days

Chen Almog-Goldstein was kidnapped by Hamas along with her three youngest children on October 7, 2023. This week, she tells the story of their life as hostages in Gaza.

A woman and teenager in a messy kitchen. There are bullet holes in the window behind them.

Chen Almog-Goldstein and her daughter Agam visiting their damaged house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where they were taken hostage by Hamas. Photo: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Prologue

Prologue

The 251 hostages taken by Hamas a year ago have become a divisive symbol in Israel. Host Ira Glass talks about the father of one hostage, and what happened to him at a protest last week when he called for a hostage deal. (6 minutes)

Part One

The Abduction

On this week’s show, we’re airing excerpts of interviews with former hostages produced by an Israeli podcast, Echad Bayom. In these interviews they describe, in a remarkably detailed and complicated way, what happened to them a year ago. 

We start with Chen Almog-Goldstein. She tells the story of being kidnapped from her home in kibbutz Kfar Aza, and taken to Gaza, along with three of her children. (8 minutes)

Part Two

Daily Life in Captivity

Chen’s story continues, with a description of what it was like to be hidden in a small apartment with her children and their captors. (6 minutes)

Part Three

The Guards

Chen talks about the complicated relationship between her family and the people holding them hostage. (6 minutes)

Part Four

News from Home

Chen describes hearing the Israeli news while in captivity, including one night when her own father was interviewed. (4 minutes)

Part Five

Moving Around

Chen talks about what it was like to walk around the streets of Gaza in disguise and their eventual release, 51 days after they were taken from their home. (13 minutes)

Excerpts from interviews conducted by Lee Naim and produced by Echad Bayom.

Produced by Dana Chivvis, Diane Wu, Yael Even Or, and Ira Glass

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
186
June 8, 2001

Prom

While the seniors danced at Prom Night 2001 in Hoisington, Kansas—a town of about 3,000—a tornado hit the town.