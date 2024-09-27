On this week’s show, we’re airing excerpts of interviews with former hostages produced by an Israeli podcast, Echad Bayom. In these interviews they describe, in a remarkably detailed and complicated way, what happened to them a year ago.

We start with Chen Almog-Goldstein. She tells the story of being kidnapped from her home in kibbutz Kfar Aza, and taken to Gaza, along with three of her children. (8 minutes)