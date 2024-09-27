Chen Almog-Goldstein was kidnapped by Hamas along with her three youngest children on October 7, 2023. This week, she tells the story of their life as hostages in Gaza.
Prologue
The 251 hostages taken by Hamas a year ago have become a divisive symbol in Israel. Host Ira Glass talks about the father of one hostage, and what happened to him at a protest last week when he called for a hostage deal. (6 minutes)
The Abduction
On this week’s show, we’re airing excerpts of interviews with former hostages produced by an Israeli podcast, Echad Bayom. In these interviews they describe, in a remarkably detailed and complicated way, what happened to them a year ago.
We start with Chen Almog-Goldstein. She tells the story of being kidnapped from her home in kibbutz Kfar Aza, and taken to Gaza, along with three of her children. (8 minutes)
Daily Life in Captivity
Chen’s story continues, with a description of what it was like to be hidden in a small apartment with her children and their captors. (6 minutes)
The Guards
Chen talks about the complicated relationship between her family and the people holding them hostage. (6 minutes)
News from Home
Chen describes hearing the Israeli news while in captivity, including one night when her own father was interviewed. (4 minutes)
Moving Around
Chen talks about what it was like to walk around the streets of Gaza in disguise and their eventual release, 51 days after they were taken from their home. (13 minutes)
Excerpts from interviews conducted by Lee Naim and produced by Echad Bayom.