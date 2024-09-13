My Senior Year

One kid comes to America as an exchange student and commits herself to the senior year experience.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Prologue
Prologue
We talk to high school seniors in Salt Lake City who are trying to have the perfect year. (5 minutes)
By Chana Joffe-Walt; Produced by Miki Meek
Act One
Yes 2024
Every year, thousands of teenagers come from all over the world to experience American high school. Last year, thirteen students from Palestine came to the US on a program sponsored by the US State Department. We tell the story of a girl named Majd, from Gaza, and her extraordinary year in America. (50 minutes)