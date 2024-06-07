Yousef and the Fourth Move

Yousef is forced into a move he is not sure he can make.
- Transcript
Prologue
Act One
Yousef does not even want to think about leaving Gaza. (18 minutes)
By Chana Joffe-Walt; Edited by Laura Starecheski and Nancy Updike
Act Two
The actual price — in cash — of getting out of Gaza. (31 minutes)
Reporter Chana Joffe-Walt talks to reporters from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Mada Masr.
Song:
“I Don’t Know What the Weather Will Be” by Laura Mvula (radio only)