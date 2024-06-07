834
June 14, 2024

Yousef and the Fourth Move

Yousef is forced into a move he is not sure he can make.

Yousef Hammash in a car with members of his family

Yousef Hammash

Listen to our previous episodes about Yousef and his family: "Yousef" and "Yousef's Week."

Prologue

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Yousef Hammash has decided where to go next and when. In Rafah, he is out of options and faces his toughest move yet. (5 minutes)

By Ira Glass

