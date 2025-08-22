Watch Out for That Tree

Small human plans that run into much larger obstacles.
Forces Outside Our Control
A young couple, excited to start a new chapter in their lives, is suddenly put on a very different trajectory. (30 minutes)
By Ira Glass and Suzanne Gaber
The Engineer
A sixteen-year-old plans out a prank, and a complete stranger from Honduras ends up in a million-dollar deal. What could go wrong? (25 minutes)
By Pablo Torre, adapted from his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out. Original story produced by Chris Tumminello.
By Pablo Torre
“Best Laid Plans” by Germ House