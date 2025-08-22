866
September 5, 2025

Watch Out for That Tree

Small human plans that run into much larger obstacles.

Prologue

Angela's dad, an accountant, made a spreadsheet to prepare for their family trip to a national park. But there are things you never think to put in a spreadsheet. (7 minutes)

Act Two

The Engineer

A sixteen-year-old plans out a prank, and a complete stranger from Honduras ends up in a million-dollar deal. What could go wrong? (25 minutes)

By Pablo Torre, adapted from his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out. Original story produced by Chris Tumminello.

Song:

“Best Laid Plans” by Germ House

