May 10, 2024

Two Ledgers

For years, Majid believed that if he could testify in court about what happened to him when he was held in a CIA black site, a judge and jury would give him a break. Finally, he got a chance to see if he was right.

Max Guther

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira talks about the exciting new series that Serial is doing about Guantanamo Bay. We’re airing two of those episodes on the show – one this week and one next. (2 minutes)

Act One

Majid Khan struggled with his identity when he was young. And then he realized exactly who he wanted to be – a member of Al Qaeda, carrying out orders for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. He did bad things. But are the things that the U.S. Government did to him worse than his actual crimes?  (38 minutes)

By Dana Chivvis
Act Two

Majid finally gets his day in court. At his sentencing hearing, he describes to the jury what his interrogators did to him. (20 minutes)

Listen to the entirety of Serial Season 4 about Guantánamo Bay.

Song:

“Modern Guilt ” by Beck

