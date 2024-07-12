836
July 19, 2024

The Big Rethink

People rethinking some of the most important relationships in their lives — with their sister, their political party, and the nominee for president.

A photo of President Biden talking to Rep. Seth Moulton

President Biden talks with Rep. Seth Moulton after the State of the Union address on February 7, 2023.

Jacquelyn Martin / Getty Images

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Ira observes that we are in a moment of national reconsideration. (2 minutes)

Act One

Fate of the Union

Zoe Chace reports on a surprising guest at the Republican National Convention: Teamsters president Sean O’Brien. (18 minutes)

By Zoe Chace
Act Two

Out on a Limb

Ira talks to Representative Seth Moulton about what it was like to be among the first members of Congress to call for President Joe Biden to step aside. (18 minutes)

By Ira Glass

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
363: Enforcers
Sept. 12, 2008

Act Two: Now You SEC Me, Now You Don't

TAL producer Alex Blumberg reports on a peculiar Wall Street practice with a dirty-sounding name—naked short selling—and how one of Wall Street's main regulators, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, doesn't seem all that interested in regulating anything.

Staff Recommendations

View all
38
Oct. 11, 1996

Simulated Worlds

Civil War reenactments, wax museums, simulated coal mines, fake ethnic restaurants, an ersatz Medieval castle, and other re-created worlds that thrive all across America.

Share

Subscribe

Share

Subscribe to the podcast Subscribe to the podcast Subscribe to the podcast