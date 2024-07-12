The Big Rethink

People rethinking some of the most important relationships in their lives — with their sister, their political party, and the nominee for president.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Ira observes that we are in a moment of national reconsideration. (2 minutes)
Act One
Fate of the Union
Zoe Chace reports on a surprising guest at the Republican National Convention: Teamsters president Sean O’Brien. (18 minutes)
By Zoe Chace
Act Two
Out on a Limb
Ira talks to Representative Seth Moulton about what it was like to be among the first members of Congress to call for President Joe Biden to step aside. (18 minutes)
By Ira Glass
Act Three
Anything You Can Do I Can Do Backwards
Two adult sisters revisit old rivalries when they compete for a world record in typing with their pinkies. (16 minutes)
By Elna Baker; Produced by Lilly Sullivan; Edited by Nadia Reiman
Song:
“Reconsider” by Lewis Taylor