This Is the Cake We Baked

With Donald Trump’s victory this week, many people looked at the election results and thought, yeah, this is the country I thought it was. For some people, that was a hopeful thing. For others, kind of the opposite. This week, we talked with people who helped make it happen and some who are looking to what’s next.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
The Largest Deportation Operation in American History
Trump has claimed that he will be able to deport between 15 and 20 million people. But neither he nor his team have spelled out exactly how they’d do it. Producer Nadia Reiman looked into what mass deportation could actually look like on the ground if and when it comes to pass. (17 minutes)
Nobody Loves Our Latino Community and our Puerto Rican Community More Than I Do
Trump won record numbers of Latino voters this year. Ike Sriskandarajah spent the day with a guy in Pennsylvania who's been working to bring Latino voters to Trump for years. (15 minutes)
Come Retribution
Ira talks with two of Trump’s “political enemies” about their post-election plans. (8 minutes)
I’ve Done an Unbelievable Job on the Abortion Question
Ten different states had abortion rights measures on their ballots this election. Producer Miki Meek got curious about a particular kind of political ad that aired in many of those states and called up a few of the women whose stories were featured in them. (9 minutes)
We first learned about Deborah Dorbert and Kimberly Paseka from articles in The Washington Post.