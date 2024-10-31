846
November 8, 2024

This Is the Cake We Baked

With Donald Trump’s victory this week, many people looked at the election results and thought, yeah, this is the country I thought it was. For some people, that was a hopeful thing. For others, kind of the opposite. This week, we talked with people who helped make it happen and some who are looking to what’s next.

    Donald Trump speaks at his birthday celebration next to a big multi-tiered cake

    Donald Trump speaks at his 78th birthday celebration on June 14, 2024. Gerald Herbert/AP

    Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

    Prologue

    Prologue

    Ira talks with Zoe Chace about watching Trump’s victory from an ecstatic room in Michigan. Then he checks in with a DC cop who was injured at the Capitol on January 6. (7 minutes)

    By Ira Glass and Zoe Chace
    Act One

    The Largest Deportation Operation in American History

    Trump has claimed that he will be able to deport between 15 and 20 million people. But neither he nor his team have spelled out exactly how they’d do it. Producer Nadia Reiman looked into what mass deportation could actually look like on the ground if and when it comes to pass. (17 minutes)

    By Nadia Reiman
    Act Three

    Come Retribution

    Ira talks with two of Trump’s “political enemies” about their post-election plans. (8 minutes)

    By Ira Glass
    Act Four

    I’ve Done an Unbelievable Job on the Abortion Question

    Ten different states had abortion rights measures on their ballots this election. Producer Miki Meek got curious about a particular kind of political ad that aired in many of those states and called up a few of the women whose stories were featured in them. (9 minutes)

    We first learned about Deborah Dorbert and Kimberly Paseka from articles in The Washington Post.

    By Miki Meek; Edited by Dana Chivvis; Additional reporting by Henry Larson

    Song:

    “Morning in America” by Durand Jones & The Indications

    Related

    If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

    Staff Recommendations

    View all
    513
    Dec. 13, 2013

    129 Cars

    One car dealership tries to make its monthly quota: 129 cars. It is way more chaotic than we expected.
    218
    Aug. 9, 2002

    Act V

    A group of inmates at a high-security prison stage a production of the last act of Hamlet.