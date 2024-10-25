845
November 1, 2024

A Small Thing That Gives Me a Tiny Shred of Hope 

A wee flame, flickering in the dark.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Who’s trying to bridge the gap between Blue America and Red America? Ira gets a glimpse of one guy who might be able to do just that. (3 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act Three

Let Me Be Frank

Frank Filocomo thinks people care too much about politics when it comes to dating. His dates don’t necessarily agree. (10 minutes)

We first learned about Frank from an article in The Guardian.

By Aviva DeKornfeld; Edited by Tobin Low

Song:

“Vote!” by The Linda Lindas

