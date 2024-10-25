A Small Thing That Gives Me a Tiny Shred of Hope 

A wee flame, flickering in the dark.
-
Download Control-click (or right-click) Tap and hold to download
- Subscribe on Spotify Subscribe in Apple Podcasts Subscribe
- Transcript
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
A Tiny Thing That Gives Me Hope
A politically divided couple searches for a news source they both can trust. (26 minutes)
The original version of this story first appeared on Question Everything, a co-production of KCRW and Placement Theory.
By Brian Reed and Zach St. Louis; Edited by Jonathan Goldstein and Robyn Semien
Act Two
Till Death Do Us Partisan
"June" is making a tactical decision about her vote this election. (13 minutes)
By Aviva DeKornfeld; Edited by Tobin Low
Act Three
Let Me Be Frank
Frank Filocomo thinks people care too much about politics when it comes to dating. His dates don’t necessarily agree. (10 minutes)
We first learned about Frank from an article in The Guardian.
By Aviva DeKornfeld; Edited by Tobin Low
Song:
“Vote!” by The Linda Lindas