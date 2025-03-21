857
March 28, 2025

Museum of Now

Artifacts and exhibits of this particular moment we are living through.

A museum display that includes a USAID bag, a map of Gulf of America/Mexico, an ICE hat, a chainsaw

Matt Chase

Exhibit One

Exhibit One

Ira talks to producer Emmanuel Dzotsi, who brings the first exhibit into the studio with him: a chunk of concrete with some yellow paint on it. He got it from the demolition site in Washington, DC, where the giant Black Lives Matter letters are being dug out of the street with heavy equipment. (8 minutes)

By Ira Glass; Produced by Emmanuel Dzotsi
Exhibit Two

Exhibit Two

Producer Aviva DeKornfeld talks to Ranjani Srinivasan, who tells the story of how her life was transformed over five days via a series of events that started out confusing and escalated to frightening. (25 minutes)

By Aviva DeKornfeld
Exhibit Three

Exhibit Three

Producer Laura Starecheski takes us inside one dramatic court hearing on the Trump administration’s executive order and new policy banning transgender people from serving in the military. (20 minutes)

By Laura Starecheski

Song:

“Compared to What?” by Roberta Flack

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
706: A Mess to Be Reckoned With
May 29, 2020

Act One

When Lissa’s niece, Carla Yellow Bird, went missing in 2016, Lissa threw everything she had into figuring out what happened to her—including talking for hours on the phone with someone she suspected was involved.

Staff Recommendations

View all