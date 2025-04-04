858
April 11, 2025

How to Tell a Dumb American Story

A couple devises a strategy to get their daughter's killer prosecuted and to get attention for other Native families. 

A woman is protesting while holding a photo of a young girl

Laurie Childs

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Prologue

Mika Westwolf was killed in a hit-and-run on a Montana highway. Her parents thought the driver might get away with it. The driver was white. Mika was a citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. (1 minute)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Act One

Mika’s parents, Carissa Heavy Runner and Kevin Howard, share recordings of their interactions with law enforcement. (8 minutes)

By Sierra Crane Murdoch
Act Two

Act Two

Carissa and Kevin take matters into their own hands. (20 minutes)

Act Three

Act Three

The county prosecutor explains why he let Mika’s killer out of jail. Will Carissa and Kevin's efforts pay off? Sierra follows them to court. (33 minutes)

Song:

“Blackbird” by The Beatles

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these
701: Black Box
Apr. 17, 2020

Act Two: State of Emergency

Producer Miki Meek talks to two emergency medical service workers in New York about the sheer number of 911 calls they are responding to, and how they are coping under the stress of being on constant high alert.

Staff Recommendations

View all
334
June 1, 2007

Duty Calls

Josh's family didn't play much of a role in his daily life—until duty called, and they took over his life.
550
Mar. 13, 2015

Three Miles

What happens when of a group of public school students in the Bronx goes to visit an elite private school three miles away.