How to Tell a Dumb American Story

A couple devises a strategy to get their daughter's killer prosecuted and to get attention for other Native families.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Act One
Mika’s parents, Carissa Heavy Runner and Kevin Howard, share recordings of their interactions with law enforcement. (8 minutes)
Act Two
Carissa and Kevin take matters into their own hands. (20 minutes)
Act Three
The county prosecutor explains why he let Mika’s killer out of jail. Will Carissa and Kevin's efforts pay off? Sierra follows them to court. (33 minutes)