860
May 23, 2025

Suddenly: A Mirror!

A show about people who are suddenly confronted with who they are.

Illustration of a woman looking into a series of mirrors that get more distorted

Kelly Malka

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Guest host Aviva DeKornfeld tells Ira Glass about breaking into a community pool as a kid, and the split-second decision that has haunted her ever since. (4 minutes)

Act Three

There Will Be Questions

Comedian Mike Birbiglia talks about the questions his daughter asks him and how trying to answer them showed him surprising reflections of himself.  (15 minutes) 

This is an excerpt from Mike Birbiglia’s special, “The Good Life,” which will be on Netflix starting May 26.

By Mike Birbiglia
Act Four

Trouble Afoot

David Kestenbaum tells the story of the suspicious disappearance of multiple shoes and a woman determined to explain it. (8 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum

Song:

“Take A Look At Yourself” by The Minits 

