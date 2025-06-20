863
June 27, 2025

Championship Window

People on a mission to achieve their goals before their window of opportunity closes.

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Guest host Emmanuel Dzotsi goes to a packed sports bar in Brooklyn for his favorite soccer team’s biggest game in years. (6 minutes)

By Emmanuel Dzotsi
Act One

Pregnant, Pause

Connie Wang tells the story of a championship window she didn't realize she was in — until it was too late. (14 minutes)

By Connie Wang; Produced by Diane Wu; Pitched by Aaron Reiss

Song:

“Stay in Bed (And Do Nothing)” by Chromeo (Radio Only)
Act Two

Cry Hard with a Vengeance

Our Operations Manager, Seth Lind, isn’t a crier. But he wants to connect with his emotions, so guest host Emmanuel Dzotsi sets up an unconventional experiment. (14 minutes)

By Emmanuel Dzotsi

Song:

“Tears in the Morning” by Beach Boys (Radio Only)
Act Three

Benched Expectations

Two college baseball teams with horrible losing streaks — a combined 141 games — are scheduled to play each other. One of them must finally win. (14 minutes)

By David Kestenbaum

Song:

“Game Winner” by Vulfpeck

