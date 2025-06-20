People on a mission to achieve their goals before their window of opportunity closes.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Guest host Emmanuel Dzotsi goes to a packed sports bar in Brooklyn for his favorite soccer team’s biggest game in years. (6 minutes)
Pregnant, Pause
Connie Wang tells the story of a championship window she didn't realize she was in — until it was too late. (14 minutes)
Cry Hard with a Vengeance
Our Operations Manager, Seth Lind, isn’t a crier. But he wants to connect with his emotions, so guest host Emmanuel Dzotsi sets up an unconventional experiment. (14 minutes)
Benched Expectations
Two college baseball teams with horrible losing streaks — a combined 141 games — are scheduled to play each other. One of them must finally win. (14 minutes)