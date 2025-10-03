870
October 10, 2025

My Other Self

What happens when people create alternate versions of themselves and release them into the wild?

An illustration of a wind-up toy of a man in a suit

Getty/Nuthawut Somsuk

Prologue

Prologue

Host Ira Glass talks about a recent experience being interviewed and the realization that he was being asked about another version of himself. (4 minutes)

By Ira Glass
Act One

Me and My Shadow

Reporter Evan Ratliff creates an AI version of himself and then sets it loose on the world. This story was adapted from Evan's podcast, Shell Game. (43 minutes)

By Evan Ratliff; Produced by David Kestenbaum

Song:

“Me and My Shadow” by Katie Martucci
Act Two

Papa Was a Trolling Stone

Emmanuel Dzotsi explores the phenomenon of people lying on first dates to project a better version of themselves. Plus, he gets into a very personal example from his own life. (8 minutes)

By Emmanuel Dzotsi

Song:

“The Real Me” by Kyle M 

Related

If you enjoyed this episode, you may like these

Staff Recommendations

View all
186
June 8, 2001

Prom

While the seniors danced at Prom Night 2001 in Hoisington, Kansas—a town of about 3,000—a tornado hit the town.