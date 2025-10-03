My Other Self

What happens when people create alternate versions of themselves and release them into the wild?
Prologue
Act One
Me and My Shadow
Reporter Evan Ratliff creates an AI version of himself and then sets it loose on the world. This story was adapted from Evan's podcast, Shell Game. (43 minutes)
By Evan Ratliff; Produced by David Kestenbaum
Song:
“Me and My Shadow” by Katie Martucci
Act Two
Papa Was a Trolling Stone
Emmanuel Dzotsi explores the phenomenon of people lying on first dates to project a better version of themselves. Plus, he gets into a very personal example from his own life. (8 minutes)
Song:
“The Real Me” by Kyle M