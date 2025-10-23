872
October 31, 2025

Winners

America loves winners—now more than ever. But how do you get to a win in 2025 America? We get up close and follow someone trying to build a big win for herself and thousands of others like her.

Prologue

Ira talks to producer Diane Wu about an informal survey she’s done with the staff of This American Life about a phrase Ira says a lot that includes the word “winners.” (8 minutes)

Act One

Winners Welcome

Two people see one of President Trump’s first executive orders and get excited, and then get to work. (30 minutes)

Act Two

Winners Welcome, cont’d

We follow the progress of one woman as she builds up, from scratch, a whole movement based on one of Trump’s executive orders. (19 minutes)

Song:

“This Is How We Walk on the Moon” by Arthur Russell

