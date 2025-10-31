874
November 14, 2025

Under One Roof

What’s great about living in a family is that everyone sees everything differently. Also, that’s what’s awful about living in a family. We go behind closed doors with two families.  

A illustration of two girls listening to their parents talked from the top of the stairs

Juan Bernabeu

Prologue

When Heather Gay started taking steps away from Mormonism, she thought it was her secret. That her daughters had no idea. Until she talked to them about their mismatched memories. (17 minutes)

Act One

A House Divided

In every house, behind every closed door, a private drama is unfolding. In the Rivera house, the drama comes in the form of a question: should they stay or should they go? This question winds its way around the house until someone finally answers it. (44 minutes)

By Valerie Kipnis; Edited by Dana Chivvis

Song:

“We’ll Meet Again” by The Ink Spots

