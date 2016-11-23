Shortcut: Listeners Choose Their Favorite Moments

Yesterday we launched Shortcut, a new app that allows you to turn your favorite podcast moments into shareable videos. It's been fun seeing which clips you, our listeners, are picking.

Here are some of our favorites.

This is so great. Link to any moment in any @ThisAmerLife episode, going back to the very beginning pic.twitter.com/nBXOu7PsnA— John Muyskens (@JohnMuyskens) October 11, 2016

203: Recordings for Someone, Act One

597: One Last Thing Before I Go, Act One

A snippet from one of my favorite episodes of @ThisAmerLife pic.twitter.com/ZVxng9KpIM— berhin (@berhin) October 12, 2016

One of my favorite @ThisAmerLife moments is when Ira Glass talked about crying during last episode of The OC. pic.twitter.com/hQwi28K24q— Harry (@hcnelson) October 11, 2016

577: Something Only I Can See, Act Two

@ThisAmerLife @tignotaro I think about this joke every day of my life pic.twitter.com/sOjEsEpaQp— Rachel Spook Fernand (@FernandezRachel) October 12, 2016

317: Unconditional Love, Act One

487: Harper High School, Act Three

This moment hit me like a ton of bricks on my commute home from my school. https://t.co/uF8DmdLVte @ThisAmerLife pic.twitter.com/tlxzQ4OnUw— Duskborne (@Duskborne) October 11, 2016

470: Show Me the Way, Act Two

An excerpt from my favourite @ThisAmerLife podcast - Oh! The Places You Will Not Go! pic.twitter.com/1qeKTt6MUL— Nick Murden (@NickMurden) October 11, 2016

what our parents are actually thinking when we announce we're coming to stay for thanksgiving@thisamerlife #chaos pic.twitter.com/TCcYd5yDgM— Isabella Bird (@isabellasongs) October 11, 2016

What's your favorite moment? Make your own Shortcut clip now!