Shortcut: Listeners Choose Their Favorite Moments
Yesterday we launched Shortcut, a new app that allows you to turn your favorite podcast moments into shareable videos. It's been fun seeing which clips you, our listeners, are picking.
Here are some of our favorites.
1: New Beginnings, Prologue
This is so great. Link to any moment in any @ThisAmerLife episode, going back to the very beginning pic.twitter.com/nBXOu7PsnA— John Muyskens (@JohnMuyskens) October 11, 2016
203: Recordings for Someone, Act One
@ThisAmerLife. My favorite episode of all time. pic.twitter.com/grGkZncXah— Matthew Jensen (@mbjensen) October 11, 2016
597: One Last Thing Before I Go, Act One
A snippet from one of my favorite episodes of @ThisAmerLife pic.twitter.com/ZVxng9KpIM— berhin (@berhin) October 12, 2016
590: Choosing Wrong, Prologue
and how are you crazy? #awakeandmakingshortcuts #shortcuts @thisamerlife pic.twitter.com/9u6JIGfsbZ— healthy doses (@healthydoses) October 12, 2016
328: What I Learned from Television, Prologue
One of my favorite @ThisAmerLife moments is when Ira Glass talked about crying during last episode of The OC. pic.twitter.com/hQwi28K24q— Harry (@hcnelson) October 11, 2016
577: Something Only I Can See, Act Two
@ThisAmerLife @tignotaro I think about this joke every day of my life pic.twitter.com/sOjEsEpaQp— Rachel Spook Fernand (@FernandezRachel) October 12, 2016
317: Unconditional Love, Act One
It's a tough business. https://t.co/imkcWkQKJF @ThisAmerLife pic.twitter.com/Hj0R6Box9B— Cashandra (@CashLePetit) October 12, 2016
61: Fiasco!, Act Two
I challenge anyone not to laugh when @iraglass and @jackhitt are telling this story. @thisamerlife pic.twitter.com/bv9zj0OzsX— Dan (@UncivilLawyer) October 11, 2016
487: Harper High School, Act Three
This moment hit me like a ton of bricks on my commute home from my school. https://t.co/uF8DmdLVte @ThisAmerLife pic.twitter.com/tlxzQ4OnUw— Duskborne (@Duskborne) October 11, 2016
470: Show Me the Way, Act Two
An excerpt from my favourite @ThisAmerLife podcast - Oh! The Places You Will Not Go! pic.twitter.com/1qeKTt6MUL— Nick Murden (@NickMurden) October 11, 2016
400: Stories Pitched by Our Parents, Prologue
what our parents are actually thinking when we announce we're coming to stay for thanksgiving@thisamerlife #chaos pic.twitter.com/TCcYd5yDgM— Isabella Bird (@isabellasongs) October 11, 2016
259: Promised Land, Prologue
You can't beat singing @iraglass @ThisAmerLife pic.twitter.com/ePh2lAql8Z— Michael Davis (@MikeyMikeD) October 12, 2016
