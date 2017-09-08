603: Once More, With Feeling

Dec 2, 2016
Stories of people who decide to rethink the way they’ve been doing things, or try to get others to do that. Including a woman who decides to confront the men who catcall her, and get them to give it up forever.
The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. If you prefer, here is a beeped version.

  • Prologue

    Ira talks to Eleanor Gordon-Smith, a writer/reporter in Australia who decides to confront her catcallers and figure out why they do it. (6 minutes) Sexual Assault

  • Act One

    Hollaback Girl.

    The story from the prologue continues. Eleanor tries to persuade Zack and Mike not to catcall or accost women in the streets of King’s Cross. She ends up having a long, open, and honest conversation with Zack. (14 minutes) Sexual Assault

  • Act Two

    The Real Decoy.

    Producer Stephanie Foo talks to veteran Michael Pitre, who had to change the way he talked about his experiences in the military after he realized the effect it was having on people. Michael is author of the novel "Fives and Twenty-Fives." (20 minutes) RelationshipsVeterans

  • Act Three

    You Had One Job.

    A bomb disposal robot is assigned a new and even more complicated task. Fiction by Scott Brown, read by actor Jeremy Shamos. (19 minutes) Fiction
    Song:
    • "Robot", Trip Lee

