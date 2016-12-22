608: The Revolution Starts At Noon

Jan 20, 2017
Some people are super-stoked for the political changes that are coming. We hear from them. And others.

  • Prologue

    Host Ira Glass talks to a man driving to Washington, D.C.—with his brother, father and a whole lot of neckties—for his first job on Capitol Hill. (5 minutes)

  • Act One

    Meme Come True.

    Producer Zoe Chace attends the DeploraBall, a party for trolls and others who say they memed Trump into the presidency. (12 minutes)

  • Act Two

    Dreamers Get Real.

    Kenia and her brother Henrri make a trip back to El Salvador, for the first time in 12 years, since they immigrated to the US. For the last few years they've been protected from deportation, but are worried things might change under President Trump. (12 minutes)

  • Act Three

    Law and Border

    Border Patrol agents were stoked when immigration became a centerpiece of Trump’s campaign. Producer Stephanie Foo went to find out how they hope their jobs will change. (15 minutes)
    Song:
    • "Inauguration", MindsOne & Kev Brown

  • Act Four

    You Are Still Fired (Podcast Only).

    Reporter Sam Black visited factory workers in Indiana to see how they are feeling. Trump saved some of their colleagues’ jobs. But not theirs. (7 minutes)

  • Act Five

    Debate Is Not Allowed During a Vote.

    Democrats don’t run the White House. Or the House. Or the Senate. Here’s what life might be like for them in the coming years. (2 minutes)

  • Act Six

    A Change In The Office Climate.

    Two civil servants who do not like our new President weigh their options. Quit? Stay? Stay and fight? (11 minutes)
    Songs:
    • "Hail To The Chief", Alan Ett & William Ashford
    • "My Country", tUnE-yArDs

Photo

Jamelle Bouie