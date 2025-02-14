Ten Things I Don't Want To Hate About You

Zach Mack and his dad try to mend a rift between them in a very unusual way.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Part One
Zach and his father enter into an agreement that could change their entire relationship. (9 minutes)
By Zach Mack; Produced by David Kestenbaum
Part Two
Zach’s mother and sister weigh in on the agreement. (28 minutes)
By Zach Mack; Produced by David Kestenbaum