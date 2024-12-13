Gift a This American Life subscription »

850
December 20, 2024

If You Want to Destroy My Sweater, Hold This Thread as I Walk Away

The tiny thing that unravels your world.

Courtesy Lilly Sullivan

Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.

Prologue

Ira talks to Chris Benderev, whose high school years were completely upended by an impromptu thing his teacher said. (8 minutes)

Act One

The World Has Turned and Left Me Here

For Producer Lilly Sullivan, there’s one story about her parents that defines how she sees them, their family, and their history. She finds out it might be wrong. (27 minutes)

Song:

“You Ain’t Going Nowhere” by The Byrds (podcast only)
Act Three

And If You See Her, Tell Her It’s Over Now

Six million Syrians fled the country after the start of its civil war. A few weeks ago, one woman watched from afar as everything in her home country changed forever – again. (9 minutes)

Song:

“Undone” by Weezer. Covered by Mike Comite and Julia Nunes

