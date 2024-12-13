If You Want to Destroy My Sweater, Hold This Thread as I Walk Away

The tiny thing that unravels your world.
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
Prologue
Ira talks to Chris Benderev, whose high school years were completely upended by an impromptu thing his teacher said. (8 minutes)
The World Has Turned and Left Me Here
For Producer Lilly Sullivan, there’s one story about her parents that defines how she sees them, their family, and their history. She finds out it might be wrong. (27 minutes)
Song:
What’s With These Homies Dissing My Girl?
For years, Mike Comite has replayed in his head the moment when he and his bandmate blew their shot of making it as musicians. He sets out to uncover how it all went awry. (13 minutes)
Song:
And If You See Her, Tell Her It’s Over Now
Six million Syrians fled the country after the start of its civil war. A few weeks ago, one woman watched from afar as everything in her home country changed forever – again. (9 minutes)