796
April 14, 2023

What Lies Beneath

Summoning up stuff that’s usually hidden down deep.

Simón Prades

Prologue

A beloved drawing goes missing from Mr. Ablao’s third grade classroom. The class holds a funeral for the drawing, which accidentally unleashes a much bigger feeling than anyone anticipated. (13  minutes)

By Ira Glass

84
Nov. 21, 1997

Harold

The story of Harold Washington and the white backlash that was set off when he became Chicago's first black mayor.

