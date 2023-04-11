What Lies Beneath

Summoning up stuff that’s usually hidden down deep.
-
Prologue
Act One
Music of the Night after Night after Night
The musicians in the orchestra for Phantom of the Opera tell reporter Jay Caspian Kang about what it’s like to play the exact same music every single night—for decades. And how they’ve learned to make their peace with it. (26 minutes)
By Jay Caspian Kang; Produced by Miki Meek
Act Two
How I Met My Mother
Producer Elna Baker’s mom doles out some very harsh feedback for her daughter, which goes unnoticed for ten years. (15 minutes)
By Elna Baker