The Department of Homeland Security’s new policies on deportation have sown fear and confusion among undocumented immigrants. Ira Glass and Lilly Sullivan go to Chicago and meet a family trying to navigate the situation. No one knows what to expect. (12 minutes)

Share Facebook

Facebook Twitter

Twitter Google+

Google+ StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Mail Embed Copy and paste the HTML below to embed this story into your web page or blog. <script src="http://audio.thisamericanlife.org/widget/widget.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script> <div id="this-american-life-611-0" class="this-american-life" style="width:540px;"></div> Width: pixels