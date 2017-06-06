- Cut ThisClip and share your favorite moments
Note: The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
- A story about polygraph operator Doug Williams, created by the podcast Love + Radio, that’ll be part of their upcoming season. Produced by Jacob McClelland, Ana Adlerstein, Steven Jackson and Nick van der Kolk. (41 minutes)
- Ira discusses James Comey’s Senate testimony this week, testimony that called the president a liar. And producer Sean Cole talks with Theo Greenly about a lie that bothered him for a while, a lie involving his cousin, an artist named Kenny Scharf. (14 minutes)Song:
- "Lie Detector", The Mighty Caesars