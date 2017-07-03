620: To Be Real
Jul 14, 2017
Most of the time, we show the world a pretty superficial version of ourselves. "How about that weather?" But this week—people who try to go deeper, to get to something real, in some unexpected places: war, magic and porn.
The internet version of this episode contains un-beeped curse words. BEEPED VERSION.
- The other week, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile… one powerful enough, news reports said, to reach Alaska with a nuclear warhead. People were shocked. But maybe that was because we were not being real with ourselves about what was going on in North Korea. What was going on? How did we get here? Producer David Kestenbaum has the story. The podcast David talks about in this story is called Arms Control Wonk. (17 1/2 minutes)Song:
- "Marrow", Ani DiFranco
- Magic is, essentially, the art of concealment. But in this act, Ira talks to two magicians — David Blaine and Derek DelGaudio — who are trying to do something radical: be honest in their acts. (16 minutes)
Blaine is on tour for the summer. Delgaudio’s show In and Of Itself is running in New York through December.Song:
- "Gimme Something Real", Ashford & Simpson
- Jon Ronson has been working on a podcast for over a year that traces how one man changed the porn industry, when he applied modern internet technology — keywords, search-term optimization — to porn. One consequence of this was that people in the porn industry have to find outside sources of income… in this case, by creating custom videos. (10 minutes)
Jon Ronson’s new Audible Original Series The Butterfly Effect will premiere at the end of July. You can pre-order it now.Song:
- "Got To Be Real", Cheryl Lynn
Photo
KCNA